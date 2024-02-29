Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Southern First Bancshares Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of SFST stock opened at $32.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. Southern First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $262.12 million, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.46 million. Equities analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 22.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares



Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

