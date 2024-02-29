SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Director Eric R. Ball Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 530,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 7.6 %

SOUN opened at $6.34 on Thursday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, December 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 45.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 520.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

