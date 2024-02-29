Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $310.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.17 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 51.32%. Sotera Health’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sotera Health updated its FY24 guidance to $0.67 to $0.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.670-0.750 EPS.

Sotera Health Trading Down 13.8 %

NASDAQ SHC opened at $14.96 on Thursday. Sotera Health has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $19.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sotera Health by 100.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sotera Health by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHC. TheStreet raised shares of Sotera Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

