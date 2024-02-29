Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Posts Earnings Results

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26, Yahoo Finance reports. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The company had revenue of $310.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sotera Health’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sotera Health updated its FY24 guidance to $0.67 to $0.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.670-0.750 EPS.

Sotera Health Trading Down 13.8 %

Shares of SHC opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.42. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotera Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter worth $37,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 100.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHC shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

