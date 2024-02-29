Soros Fund Management LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Soros Fund Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,178,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 75.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.19.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total value of $1,600,319.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,406,076.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Heather Mirjahangir Fernandez sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total value of $1,600,319.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,579 shares in the company, valued at $30,406,076.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 292,729 shares of company stock worth $65,543,327. 40.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $207.43. 289,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,778. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.96 and a beta of 0.70. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

