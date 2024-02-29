Soros Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,500 Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 62.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth $540,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at $220,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 94,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEIS. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock traded up $2.24 on Thursday, hitting $100.37. The stock had a trading volume of 17,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,423. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $81.86 and a one year high of $126.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.58.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $405.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,914 shares of company stock worth $191,339. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

