Soros Fund Management LLC Has $755,000 Stock Position in Transphorm, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGAN)

Soros Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Transphorm, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGAN – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Transphorm worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Transphorm by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 4,619,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 206,965 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Transphorm during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Transphorm by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter.

Get Transphorm alerts:

Transphorm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TGAN remained flat at $4.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 45,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,905. Transphorm, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $304.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Transphorm in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGAN

Transphorm Profile

(Free Report)

Transphorm, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transphorm, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transphorm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transphorm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.