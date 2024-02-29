Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.40.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAH traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.34. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $60.24.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 12.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 62.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.