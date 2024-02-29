Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS) Senior Officer Thomas Andrew Ladner Buys 5,100 Shares

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Thomas Andrew Ladner bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.75 per share, with a total value of C$19,125.00.

Solaris Resources Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of SLS opened at C$3.72 on Thursday. Solaris Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$657.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Get Solaris Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLS. Eight Capital set a C$23.50 price objective on shares of Solaris Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Solaris Resources from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$10.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

About Solaris Resources

(Get Free Report)

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.