Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 216.7% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Société BIC Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BICEY traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.51. Société BIC has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $37.63.

Get Société BIC alerts:

About Société BIC

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Société BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products worldwide. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, gel ink pens, markers, sticky notes, leads, whiteboards, and correction tapes, as well as graphite, coloring, mechanical, and other pencils; reusable notebooks, digital slates, and smart pens; art and craft kits; permanent and temporary tattoo markers; and pen and pencil refills.

Receive News & Ratings for Société BIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société BIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.