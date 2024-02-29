Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 216.7% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Société BIC Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BICEY traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.51. Société BIC has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $37.63.
About Société BIC
