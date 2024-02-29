Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $240.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $265.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.91.

Get Snowflake alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $230.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.78 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $128.56 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.95.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 726,567 shares in the company, valued at $167,110,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 506,164 shares of company stock valued at $103,676,541 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $838,455,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,755,000 after buying an additional 1,559,830 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 32.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after buying an additional 1,496,235 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,302,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.