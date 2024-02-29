Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

SMAR has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Smartsheet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SMAR

Smartsheet Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:SMAR opened at $41.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 0.80. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.07.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.36 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $103,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 3,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $180,619.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $103,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $1,589,047. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2,503.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 23.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 27.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.