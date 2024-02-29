SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.86

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.8552 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

SLM has increased its dividend by an average of 39.9% annually over the last three years.

SLM Stock Performance

SLMBP opened at $72.76 on Thursday. SLM has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $74.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.52.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

