Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 84.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,930 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $9,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at $57,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at $216,000.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion Stock Down 1.2 %

SKY opened at $81.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.50. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $83.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $559.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.20 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 10.19%. Analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKY. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SKY

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyline Champion

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,381,154. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Skyline Champion

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.