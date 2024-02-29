Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Shares Gap Down to $12.01

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.01, but opened at $11.37. Sky Harbour Group shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 109 shares trading hands.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKYH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 51.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sky Harbour Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Sky Harbour Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sky Harbour Group by 88.1% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 26,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.

