Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Shares Gap Down to $12.01

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.01, but opened at $11.37. Sky Harbour Group shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 109 shares trading hands.
Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.
Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.
