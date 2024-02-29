SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Lifted to Buy at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SJW Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SJW Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.00.

SJW opened at $55.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.60. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $81.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $171.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.23 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJW. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SJW Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 24,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

