Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SIX has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. B. Riley cut Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 527.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

