Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Update

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sinopharm Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHTDY opened at $14.03 on Thursday. Sinopharm Group has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $18.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11.

Sinopharm Group Company Profile

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

