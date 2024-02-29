Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Update

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sinopharm Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SHTDY opened at $14.03 on Thursday. Sinopharm Group has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $18.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11.
Sinopharm Group Company Profile
