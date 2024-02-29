SingularityNET Hits One Day Trading Volume of $326.08 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 0% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $713.36 million and $326.08 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,383,439,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,383,439,267.0632157 with 1,256,596,782.6824672 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.7092774 USD and is up 5.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 201 active market(s) with $375,911,337.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

