Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Hits New 12-Month High at $203.92

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $203.92 and last traded at $202.37, with a volume of 14306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $199.57.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $501.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.98 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.82, for a total transaction of $166,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,135 shares in the company, valued at $5,313,575.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.82, for a total transaction of $166,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,575.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total transaction of $179,776.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,522.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,634 shares of company stock valued at $502,759. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

