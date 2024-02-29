Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.55% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.55.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SILK

Silk Road Medical Stock Up 15.0 %

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.45. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $50.53. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.34.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 535.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 879.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period.

About Silk Road Medical

(Get Free Report)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.