Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Silgan has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Silgan has a payout ratio of 18.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Silgan to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $43.91 on Thursday. Silgan has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $54.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Silgan had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 151.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Silgan by 30.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Silgan by 65.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter worth about $89,000. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

