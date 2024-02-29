Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.96

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.96 and last traded at $24.58, with a volume of 122799 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Silence Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $768.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 17.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 293,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 14.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

