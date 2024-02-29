Sidoti Csr Weighs in on Hooker Furnishings Co.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Hooker Furnishings in a report issued on Monday, February 26th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Hooker Furnishings’ current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Hooker Furnishings’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Hooker Furnishings had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $116.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.26 million.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hooker Furnishings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Performance

Shares of HOFT opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.45. Hooker Furnishings has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $252.67 million, a PE ratio of -31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hooker Furnishings Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Hooker Furnishings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is -122.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 595.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 584.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 763.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

