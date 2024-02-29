Sidoti Csr Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Douglas Dynamics in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Douglas Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Douglas Dynamics’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $569.21 million, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.37. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $37.76.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Douglas Dynamics

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,371,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,383,000 after acquiring an additional 26,423 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,056,000 after acquiring an additional 311,799 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,018,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,313,000 after acquiring an additional 100,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,526,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,614,000 after purchasing an additional 63,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,353,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,168,000 after buying an additional 49,225 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

