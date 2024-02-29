Short Interest in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Grows By 1,800.0%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOUNW traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.54. The stock had a trading volume of 175,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,738. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45. SoundHound AI has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $3.70.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

