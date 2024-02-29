Short Interest in Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC) Grows By 107.7%

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 107.7% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Silver Spike Investment Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SSIC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.21. 3,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,443. Silver Spike Investment has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $10.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10.

Get Silver Spike Investment alerts:

Silver Spike Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Silver Spike Investment’s previous None dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 10.3%.

Institutional Trading of Silver Spike Investment

About Silver Spike Investment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Silver Spike Investment stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Investment Corp. ( NASDAQ:SSIC Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 109,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Silver Spike Investment as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.