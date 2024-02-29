Short Interest in Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Drops By 99.2%

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the January 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Osino Resources Trading Down 1.2 %
OTCMKTS:OSIIF opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. Osino Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.32.
Osino Resources Company Profile
