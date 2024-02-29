Short Interest in Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Drops By 99.2%

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the January 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Osino Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:OSIIF opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. Osino Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.32.

Get Osino Resources alerts:

Osino Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project that consists of 11 licenses covering 153,206 hectares located in Central Namibia; holds 100% interest in the Ondundu gold exploration property covering 19,969 hectares located in Namibia; and Otjikoto East gold project that consists of one license covering approximately 38,114 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

Receive News & Ratings for Osino Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osino Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.