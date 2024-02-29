Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Increases By 895.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 895.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.77 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
