Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Increases By 895.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 895.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.77 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMO. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,341,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,685.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 221,858 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 770.0% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 233,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 206,629 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $4,528,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 105.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 121,096 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

