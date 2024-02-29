Short Interest in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Drops By 60.0%

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 305.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 41.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises during the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

BDL opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.73. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $34.59.

Flanigan’s Enterprises ( NYSEAMERICAN:BDL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.14 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 1.96%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDL. StockNews.com began coverage on Flanigan’s Enterprises in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

