Short Interest in Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS) Declines By 50.0%

Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Enphys Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NFYS opened at $10.76 on Thursday. Enphys Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Enphys Acquisition by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 841,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after acquiring an additional 308,233 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Enphys Acquisition by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 241,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 48,163 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Enphys Acquisition by 441.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,353,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,411,000 after buying an additional 1,103,139 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Enphys Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,365,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Enphys Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,427,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Enphys Acquisition Company Profile

Enphys Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus in the renewable energy sector. Enphys Acquisition Corp.

