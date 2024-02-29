Short Interest in Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Decreases By 89.9%

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decline of 89.9% from the January 31st total of 303,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 735,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Compagnie Financière Richemont Price Performance
CFRUY stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.31.
About Compagnie Financière Richemont
