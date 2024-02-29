Short Interest in Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Decreases By 89.9%

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decline of 89.9% from the January 31st total of 303,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 735,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Price Performance

CFRUY stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.31.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

