Short Interest in City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Drops By 83.4%

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 83.4% from the January 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
City Developments Trading Down 0.9 %
OTCMKTS:CDEVY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,976. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70. City Developments has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $5.93.
City Developments Company Profile
