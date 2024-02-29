Short Interest in City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Drops By 83.4%

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 83.4% from the January 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

City Developments Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:CDEVY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,976. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70. City Developments has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $5.93.

Get City Developments alerts:

City Developments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.