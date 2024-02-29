Short Interest in Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Drops By 98.9%

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the January 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 437,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Sativa Stock Performance

CBDS stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 48,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,026. Cannabis Sativa has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

