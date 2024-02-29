Short Interest in Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Drops By 98.9%

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the January 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 437,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cannabis Sativa Stock Performance
CBDS stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 48,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,026. Cannabis Sativa has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.
About Cannabis Sativa
