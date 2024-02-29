Short Interest in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Increases By 300.0%

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

bleuacacia Trading Down 0.9 %

BLEU stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $90.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.06 and a beta of 0.03. bleuacacia has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of bleuacacia by 169.2% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,666,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,597 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of bleuacacia by 80.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 969,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 431,781 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of bleuacacia by 267.4% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 902,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 656,553 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the first quarter worth approximately $5,844,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the first quarter worth approximately $3,896,000. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About bleuacacia

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

