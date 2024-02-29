Short Interest in Banpu Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BNPJY) Grows By 100.0%

Banpu Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BNPJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Banpu Public Stock Performance

Shares of BNPJY stock remained flat at $4.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Banpu Public has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $7.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34.

Get Banpu Public alerts:

Banpu Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Banpu Public Company Limited engages in the coal mining and power businesses. The company operates coal projects in Indonesia, China, Australia, and Mongolia; natural gas projects in the United States; thermal power plants in Thailand, Lao PDR, and China; and renewable energy power plants in Japan, China, and Vietnam.

Receive News & Ratings for Banpu Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banpu Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.