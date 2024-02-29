Short Interest in Banpu Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BNPJY) Grows By 100.0%

Banpu Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BNPJYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Banpu Public Stock Performance

Shares of BNPJY stock remained flat at $4.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Banpu Public has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $7.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34.

Banpu Public Company Profile

Banpu Public Company Limited engages in the coal mining and power businesses. The company operates coal projects in Indonesia, China, Australia, and Mongolia; natural gas projects in the United States; thermal power plants in Thailand, Lao PDR, and China; and renewable energy power plants in Japan, China, and Vietnam.

