Short Interest in Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Decreases By 41.4%

Posted by on Feb 29th, 2024

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTHGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the January 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Arch Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ARTH opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20. Arch Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTHGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Arch Therapeutics will post 24.77 EPS for the current year.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

