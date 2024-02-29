Short Interest in AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Declines By 46.0%

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the January 31st total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AmmPower Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMMPF opened at 0.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.06. AmmPower has a 12-month low of 0.02 and a 12-month high of 0.25.

AmmPower Company Profile

AmmPower Corp., a clean energy company, engages in the manufacturing and selling of green ammonia to farmers, and distributors and retailers of anhydrous ammonia used in fertilizer in Canada and the United States. It owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec.

