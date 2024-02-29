Short Interest in AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Declines By 46.0%

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the January 31st total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AmmPower Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMMPF opened at 0.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.06. AmmPower has a 12-month low of 0.02 and a 12-month high of 0.25.
AmmPower Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AmmPower
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Amazon Stock: Why it’s Finally Included in the Dow Index
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- CarGurus Stock is Set for a Rally This Quarter, Above all Peers
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF Edges Closer to Major Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for AmmPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmmPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.