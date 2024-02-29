Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.39, but opened at $13.10. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 4,475,223 shares changing hands.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHLS. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.35.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.87.
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.
