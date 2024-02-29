Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) PT Lowered to $16.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.19. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.87.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 700.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 41.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

