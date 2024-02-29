Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Given Buy Rating at Mizuho

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $19.00. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.35.

Shares of SHLS traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,209,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,769. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $28.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,146,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,360,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,241,000 after purchasing an additional 225,464 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,045,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,566 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,976,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,502,000 after purchasing an additional 233,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after purchasing an additional 55,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

