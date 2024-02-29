Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Given Buy Rating at Mizuho

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $19.00. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.44% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.35.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shoals Technologies Group
Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 13.6 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,146,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,360,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,241,000 after purchasing an additional 225,464 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,045,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,566 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,976,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,502,000 after purchasing an additional 233,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after purchasing an additional 55,184 shares during the last quarter.
Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shoals Technologies Group
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- bluebird bio Stock Signals Potential to be a Multi-bagger
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Hormel Stock is Ready for a Significant Advance after Report
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Wendy’s Walks Back Surge Pricing Talk After Social Media Grilling
Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.