Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FOUR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a sell rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.82.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,576,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,936,000 after purchasing an additional 301,452 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,406,000 after acquiring an additional 179,965 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,945,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,936,000 after acquiring an additional 601,749 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,570,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,065,000 after acquiring an additional 616,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,083,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,852,000 after acquiring an additional 57,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
