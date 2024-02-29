Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FOUR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a sell rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.82.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOUR

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 11.8 %

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $85.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.47, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $87.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,576,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,936,000 after purchasing an additional 301,452 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,406,000 after acquiring an additional 179,965 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,945,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,936,000 after acquiring an additional 601,749 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,570,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,065,000 after acquiring an additional 616,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,083,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,852,000 after acquiring an additional 57,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.