Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes $796,000 Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,665,000 after buying an additional 23,085 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 173,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,904,000 after buying an additional 41,294 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 26,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,145,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.57. 29,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,198. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.11.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

