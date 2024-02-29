Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Sells 25,798 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,798 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sonen Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTNX shares. William Blair raised shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $4,013,490.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,328 shares in the company, valued at $13,781,061.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $4,013,490.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,328 shares in the company, valued at $13,781,061.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $488,760.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,404.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,229 shares of company stock worth $7,276,868. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NTNX traded up $2.58 on Thursday, hitting $61.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,156. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day moving average is $42.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of -74.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

