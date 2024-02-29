Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCUFree Report) by 64.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in DocuSign by 0.6% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 2.4% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 2.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOCU stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.32. 104,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,759,150. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $66.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.93.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCUGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,662.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $834,047.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,988 over the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

