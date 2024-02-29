Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 15,556 Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,556 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,254 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

PFGC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.24. 8,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,532. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.55. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $52.32 and a 1-year high of $76.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

