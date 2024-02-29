Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Purchases New Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,952,000 after buying an additional 425,918 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,186,837,000 after buying an additional 389,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 13.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,849,554,000 after buying an additional 340,460 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $7.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $930.64. The company had a trading volume of 44,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,889. The stock has a market cap of $122.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $467.02 and a 12 month high of $955.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $831.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $723.29.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $793.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,023 shares of company stock valued at $18,226,562 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.