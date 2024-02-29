Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Purchases New Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Graco by 16.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Graco by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 147,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after acquiring an additional 28,589 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 274.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Graco by 458.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 20,522 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GGG stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.04. 14,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,323. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.17 and a fifty-two week high of $90.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $566.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.86 million. Graco had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GGG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GGG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,074,139.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at $7,768,583.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Gargano sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,418,008. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.