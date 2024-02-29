Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Purchases 2,268 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,168 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $75,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $856,426,000 after purchasing an additional 494,939 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,899 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,916 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.8% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,115,268 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $121,096,000 after purchasing an additional 221,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DKS traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $177.64. 26,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,430. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $178.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.19.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

