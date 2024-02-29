Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Purchases 1,794 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,042,669 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.33.

Hershey Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $187.04. The stock had a trading volume of 95,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,109. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

